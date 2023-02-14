This piece was first published on February 10 on ENR.com.

The aftermath of the Feb. 6 earthquakes and aftershocks in central Turkey has begun to shift from immediate search-and-rescue efforts to a grim cataloguing of the extent of the destruction, with emergency response teams in Turkey and Syria beginning the work of evaluating the condition of thousands of buildings and infrastructure impacted by the temblors.

The extent of the damage is vast. With over 28,000 dead and many more now homeless, the humanitarian need is real. But response efforts have been hampered by damage to critical infrastructure. In Turkey, three airports are shut down, including Hatay Airport closed due to severe cracking in its asphalt runways due to the quakes.

