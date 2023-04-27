Today, the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) announced the shortlist for its recently launched two-stage global competition to select the design team that will lead the overhaul of the institution’s 1984 Edward Larrabee Barnes-designed building. The competition, announced in February, will reimagine and expand Barnes’s sprawling campus in Dallas’s fast-growing arts district to increase accessibility, improve circulation, incorporate a sustainability strategy, and generally update the austere building. With some 154 submissions from around the world, the initial five finalists have grown to a selection of six, each of which will receive a total of $60,000 to develop a design.

DMA director Agustín Arteaga called the selection “an exhilarating mix of talent and design approach…that features luminaries but also smaller, less-known but gifted studios,” adding “each is a fascinating collaboration, multi-faceted with diverse aspects and skills…a significant proportion are led by women.”

The handful of architect-led, multidisciplinary cohorts—which each include, at minimum, a design architect, landscape architect, exhibition designer, and engineers of structure, services, and sustainability—will present their concepts in a public forum hosted at the DMA entitled Future of the DMA: Meet the Architect Finalists moderated by competition director Malcom Reading on Saturday, May 13. The teams are as follows:

David Chipperfield Architects

London-based, 2023 Pritzker Prize laureate David Chipperfield Architects will collaborate with Texas-based HarrisonKornberg Architects, landscape architecture firm James Corner Field Operations, exhibition designer Pentagram, structural engineer Thornton Tomasetti, engineers at Arup for services and lighting, and Atelier Ten as the team’s sustainability engineer.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro The interdisciplinary New York firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro will team up with landscape firm Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Arup as the group’s sustainability engineer, LERA Consulting Structural Engineers, and exhibition designer New Affiliates. Johnston Marklee The husband-and-wife-led studio out of Los Angeles will pair up with Hargreaves Jones landscape architects, Christ & Gantenbein’s museum specialists, MOS Architects, Sam Jacob Studio on exhibition design, Buro Happold as sustainability engineer, and structural engineers Walter P. Moore with Martinez Moore. Michael Maltzan Architecture The designer behind downtown Los Angeles’s monumental Sixth Street Viaduct and the Hammer Museum renovation, Maltzan Architecture will work with landscape architecture/public art practice and Exhibit Columbus’s 2023 Miller Prize recipient Studio Zewde, in addition to structural design engineer Guy Nordenson and Associates, (mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer) Buro Happold, sustainability engineer Atelier Ten, and exhibition and accessibility designer Joel Sanders Architect/MIXdesign. Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos The Madrid-based firm Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos along with PGAL’s local office, SWA Group’s landscape architects, lighting and sustainability engineers at Arup, and Bollinger+Grohmann’s structure and facade engineers will constitute another team.

Weiss/Manfredi

In collaboration with Oakland, California–based landscape architect Hood Design Studio, New York practice Weiss/Manfredi (recently tapped to redesign L.A.’s La Brea Tar Pits) with WeShouldDoItAll exhibition designer, cultural strategists at David Van Der Leer Design Decisions, structural engineer Thornton Tomasetti, engineers at Jaros, Baum & Bolles, and sustainability engineer Atelier Ten will also present their plan next month at the Dallas museum.

“We found it a privilege to study these submissions,” said architect selection committee co-chairs Jennifer Eagle and Lucilo Peña in a statement. “They brimmed with ideas and were a lens on current architectural culture and practice.”

“Dallas-Fort Worth will soon be the third largest metropolitan area in the U.S., and we are working hard to prepare the Museum to be up to the challenge,” Arteaga added.