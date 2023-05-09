Director of Rural Studio at Auburn University, Andrew Freear joins the podcast to discuss the student-led design-build process, the success of the studio/program, and his approach to bringing architecture to rural Alabama.

"I hope Rural Studio is a provocative educational model. It's pretty remarkable that 18- to 22-year-olds are doing projects like the Newbern Firehouse or Town Hall. We have people come in and say, ‘You're giving folks what it would take eight to ten years in an office to get.’ We make an environment to allow them to flourish." – Andrew Freear, Rural Studio at Auburn University

