For the fourth consecutive year, Gensler, Perkins&Will, and HDR remained fixed at the highest positions on Architectural Record’s annual ranking of the Top 300 American architecture firms by revenue. For the 2023 ranking (based on 2022 data), Gensler reported $1.78 billion in architecture revenue—a notable leap from the $1.37 billion brought in by the first-place firm in 2021 and reported in the 2022 ranking. Perkins&Will ($522 million) and HDR ($481 million) also saw their architecture revenues increase while maintaining the second and third spots, respectively. AECOM, which advanced up the ranking last year from its previous ranking of eighth place to fourth, also maintained its position as did repeat fifth-placer Jacobs.

Building 12 by Perkins&Will, San Francisco. Photo © Bruce Damonte, click to enlarge.

Things shift dramatically not much further down. HKS, which fell from fourth in 2021 to sixth in 2022, dropped further to 13th place this year; its spot was taken by HOK. Conversely, Corgan, this year’s seventh-top firm with $331 million in architecture revenue, advanced to the top 10 after ranking 14th last year with $205 million in architecture revenue. Rounding out the 2023 top 10 are Stantec, CannonDesign, and Page Southerland Page, which made the largest leap up the list this year of any firm within the top 25, climbing from its 2022 ranking of 22nd to 10th.

Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation — Pasco County Schools by CannonDesign, Tampa, Florida. Photo © Christopher Barrett

Beyond a few significant departures and new arrivals within the upper reaches of the ranking, the rest of the top 25 remained largely steady. Firms with ranking-boosting increases in revenue include the Midwest-based trio of DLR Group (17th to 16th), stadium specialists Populous (19th to 17th), and NORR (29th to 23rd). Firms that slipped include ZGF (12th to 14th), SmithGroup (16th to 19th), and Ware Malcomb, which rose from 24th to 15th place in 2022 only to fall back to 21st this year. Minneapolis-based HGA, which made the staggering jump from 101st - to 23rd–place last year after a near-quadrupling of revenue, dropped slightly to the 24th spot.

ZEISS Michigan Quality Excellence Center by SmithGroup, Lyon Township, Michigan. Photo © James Ewing

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates also experienced declines: SOM continued a gradual fall down the list from 10th place in 2021, to 11th in 2022, to 12th this year with a reported revenue of $259 million. With a revenue of $186 million in this year’s ranking, KPF declined from 18th to 22nd—a nearly 10-spot drop from the firm's 2021 position.

Companies are ranked by revenue (in millions of dollars) for architectural services performed in 2022. These data also appear in ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms List which, unlike our ranking, also includes firms that do engineering exclusively.

Top 25 U.S. Architecture Firms of 2023 Companies are ranked by revenue (in millions of dollars) for architectural services performed in 2022. These data also appear in ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms list, which, unlike our ranking, also includes firms that do engineering exclusively. Log In to View the Full Top 300 Firms List Or View previous years’ winners Key to Firm Types A Architect E Engineer EC Engineer-Contractor EAC Engineer-Architect-Contractor AE Architect-Engineer EA Engineer-Architect ENV Environmental GE Geotechnical GS Geospatial P Planner O Other 2023 Rank 2022 Rank Company U.S. Headquarters Type of Firm Total Architectural Revenue in $Millions 1 1 Gensler Los Angeles, Calif. A 1,784.97 2 2 Perkins&Will Chicago, Ill. A 521.85 3 3 HDR Omaha, Neb. EAC/GE/GS/ENV/P/O 481.32 4 4 AECOM Dallas, Texas EAC/GE/GS/ENV/P 440.60 5 5 Jacobs Solutions Inc. Dallas, Texas EAC/GE/GS/ENV/P 434.90 6 7 HOK New York, N.Y. AE/ENV/P 434.01 7 14 Corgan Dallas, Texas A 331.18 8 9 Stantec Inc. Irvine, Calif. AE 329.83 9 8 CannonDesign New York City, N.Y. AE 327.00 10 22 Page Southerland Page Inc. Washington, D.C. AE/P/O 305.00 11 10 Perkins Eastman New York, N.Y. A/O 265.14 12 11 Skidmore Owings & Merrill New York, N.Y. AE/P 258.60 13 6 HKS Dallas, Texas AE/P/O 254.13 14 12 ZGF Portland, Ore. A/P 240.04 15 ** NBBJ Seattle, Wash. A 237.70 16 17 DLR Group Omaha, Neb. AE/P 227.30 17 19 Populous Kansas City, Mo. A 223.78 18 ** MOREgroup Fort Worth, Texas AE 219.87 19 16 SmithGroup Detroit, Mich. AE/P 213.35 20 21 PBK Houston, Texas AE 210.20 21 15 Ware Malcomb Irvine, Calif. AE 197.50 22 18 Kohn Pedersen Fox New York, N.Y. A 185.96 23 29 NORR Chicago, Ill. AE 156.88 24 23 HGA Minneapolis, Minn. AE/P 154.43 25 20 Arcadis North America Highlands Ranch, Colo. EA/ENV/P 142.88 ** Data not available.

