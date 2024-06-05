✕

The 2024 edition of Architectural Record’s annual ranking of the Top 300 American architecture firms by revenue offers little in the way of dramatic shake-ups, steep declines, or swift ascents to the top of the list. If anything, this year’s ranking, which is based on 2023 data provided by participating firms, is a testament to steadiness with Gensler and Perkins&Will maintaining the top two spots for the fifth consecutive year, with a respective $1.83 billion and $706 million in architecture revenues—both sizable increases from the 2023 ranking. HKS ascended to the third position with $566 million in architecture revenue, bumping longtime third spot-holder HDR, which reported $496 million, to fourth. Last year’s fourth-place firm, AECOM, dropped slightly down the ranking to fifth with $479 million in architecture revenue.

150 Holburn, London, by Perkins&Will. Photo © Timothy Soar, click to enlarge. Gensler office at the Mills Building, San Francisco. Photo © Jason O’ Rear

Moving down the list, Kansas City–based stadium specialist Populous was the rare firm to make a solid leap forward and crack the top 10, moving up the list from last year’s ranking of 17th to the ninth spot with $390 million in reported revenue compared to last year’s $224 million. Rounding out the top 10 are Stantec, Jacobs, Corgan, and HOK. Falling out of the top 10 are CannonDesign and Page to the 11th and 13th positions, respectively.

As with the 2023 ranking, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill continued to experience a decline, dropping from 12th to 19th while NBBJ similarly fell seven spots from its previous position of 15th to 22nd. Top-placing firms such as Perkins Eastman and ZGF reported more modest drops from 11th to 14th and 14th to 18th, respectively. Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates managed to slightly reverse an ongoing downward trend reported over the last several years by moving up the ranking one spot to place 21st.

Mulva Cultural Center, De Pere, Wisconsin. Photo Dave Burk © SOM

Outside of the Top 25, numerous firms reported considerable growth when compared to the 2023 ranking including LEO A DALY (62nd to 34th), the S/L/A/M Collaborative (143rd to 48th), Woolpert (110th to 65th), HASTINGS (115th to 94th), and the AIA’s 2023 Architecture Firm of the Year, Seattle-based Mithun, which climbed from 104th to 90th. Quinn Evans, the 2024 Architecture Firm of the Year, fell 14 spots from 74th to 88th.

Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi, by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. Photo © Victor Romero, courtesy KPF