Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Project size: 3,400 square feet (east dwelling); 4,500 square feet (west dwelling)

Program: Two generations of a family assembled a tract of land along the Phoenix Mountain Preserve and agreed to build adjacent residences—one to the east, for middle-aged parents, with two primary bedrooms and an artist studio; and one to the west, for a young family of five, with four bedrooms, a home studio, and an attached guesthouse. Both dwellings are off-the-grid ready with a straightforward goal in mind: “simple desert living.”

Design Solution: Although distinct, the houses share a common architectural vocabulary and similar design strategies. Large, truss-supported roofs shade and shelter the residences. In both, the arrival procession spatially echoes a slot canyon—with tall, parallel walls forming a compressed vestibule, which then opens to a much larger, central area. These spaces contain living, dining, and kitchen functions, and linear wings stretch outward to accommodate bedrooms and secondary programs. Underneath the roofs’ deep eaves, shaded porches run the length of each house—allowing the families to maximize outdoor living and enjoy views across the desert dry wash.

Photo © Jason Roehner

Structure and Materials: Both houses are clad in materials capable of withstanding the arid landscape. Large panels of weathering steel cover the eastern dwelling, while corrugated metal sheets shelter the western one. To contrast these rugged exteriors, slatted ceilings of Douglas fir and concrete floors that have been ground to expose aggregate soften the interiors. Strategically placed windows in steel frames open the interior to natural light and views of native flora and fauna. Photovoltaic arrays have also been installed on each roof.

Additional Information

Completion date: November 2020

Site size: 5 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Witheld

