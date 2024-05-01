Focused on the multifamily typology, the May issue of RECORD surveys five diverse projects—all in North America—that find architects breaking through budgetary, spatial, and legal barriers to provide innovative housing solutions for all: the adaptive reuse and expansion of a century-old pumphouse into a mixed-use asset for downtown Winnipeg; a supportive Southern Californian apartment complex that offers—with bold flashes of color throughout—a sense of community for its formerly unhoused residents; a mass-timber tower in Seattle’s Capitol Hill that aims to create a scalable model for middle-income housing; a 10-unit infill project in the Allentown Historic District of Buffalo that takes full advantage of the city’s recent revamping of antiquated zoning codes; and, in Silicon Valley, an open-source, modular housing model that offers a readily deployable solution to the region’s rampant homelessness crisis.