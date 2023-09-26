Location: Alberta, Canada

Project size: 2,960 square feet

Program: The design-focused community of Carraig Ridge, with its hundreds of acres of rolling grasslands and aspen forests, has the enduring qualities of a true rural enclave. The development is overseen by XYC Design, led by the father-daughter duo of Ian and Kate MacGregor, who steward the construction of eco-sensitive residences there—including Y House, a retreat designed by the office of Canadian-born, Norway-based architect Todd Saunders.

Design Solution: Nestled among mature spruce and fir trees, Y House rests on a ridge overlooking Anna Lake and the Rocky Mountains in the distance. Taking its name from the shape of the plan, the house is organized to maximize its potential on the site. The spoke facing northeast accommodates the garage and a covered entrance, while the remaining two spokes are carefully oriented to make the most of expansive vistas. The primary bedroom suite is situated at the end of one, while an additional bedroom and home office comprise the other—and a spacious, combined living, dining, and kitchen area lies at their juncture.

Photo © Ema Peter

Structure and Materials: Y House is entirely clad in weathering steel—the protective patina of rust gives the residence an earthy quality aptly suited to its rural setting.