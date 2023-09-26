Location: Alberta, Canada
Project size: 2,960 square feet
Program: The design-focused community of Carraig Ridge, with its hundreds of acres of rolling grasslands and aspen forests, has the enduring qualities of a true rural enclave. The development is overseen by XYC Design, led by the father-daughter duo of Ian and Kate MacGregor, who steward the construction of eco-sensitive residences there—including Y House, a retreat designed by the office of Canadian-born, Norway-based architect Todd Saunders.
Design Solution: Nestled among mature spruce and fir trees, Y House rests on a ridge overlooking Anna Lake and the Rocky Mountains in the distance. Taking its name from the shape of the plan, the house is organized to maximize its potential on the site. The spoke facing northeast accommodates the garage and a covered entrance, while the remaining two spokes are carefully oriented to make the most of expansive vistas. The primary bedroom suite is situated at the end of one, while an additional bedroom and home office comprise the other—and a spacious, combined living, dining, and kitchen area lies at their juncture.
Photo © Ema Peter
Structure and Materials: Y House is entirely clad in weathering steel—the protective patina of rust gives the residence an earthy quality aptly suited to its rural setting.
Additional Information
Completion date: 2022
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/Owner: Withheld
Photos © Ema Peter
Image courtesy Saunders Architecture, click to enlarge
Credits
Architect
Saunders Architecture
Postboks 3805 Nøstet, 5802 Bergen
+47 948 22 527
www.saunders.no
Project team
Design lead: Todd Saunders
Design team: Attila Béres, Pedro Léger Pereira, Pål Storsveen, Monika Jasikova, Joe Kellner
Architect of Record
XYC Design
Interior Designer
Kit Interior Objects
Photographer
Ema Peter
Specifications
Exterior Cladding
Metal panels Parker Johnston Industries (AB)
Other cladding unique to this project: Windsor Plywood (decking, exterior soffit)
Roofing
Metal: Parker Johnston Industries (AB)
Windows
Metal frame: TAG-Thermal Aluminium and Glass
Doors
Entrances: TAG-Thermal Aluminium and Glass
Wood doors: Windsor Plywood (interior passage doors)
Special doors: Equal Door Industries (bi-fold garage door)
Glazing
TAG-Thermal Aluminium and Glass
Hardware
Security devices: Symphonic Integrated Security (security system, cameras)
Interior Finishes
Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Empire Kitchen and Bath (kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, bedroom closets, laundry room cabinets)
Flooring: Divine Flooring (hardwood floors and ceilings)
Solid surfacing: Alberta Marble and Tile (kitchen countertops, bathroom countertops, laundry room countertops)
Lighting
Dimming system or other lighting controls:: Symphonic Residential Systems (lighting controls)
