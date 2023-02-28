✕

Location: Los Angeles

Project size: Residence: 3,893 square feet; ADU 610 square feet

Description of Program: On a steep through-lot in Los Angeles's Silver Lake neighborhood, Friedman and Kimm created JArzm House—named for the initials of each family member's first name—for themselves and their three children, a home that is intensely livable and playful and treasures the domesticity of family life. The public living spaces are situated at the top of the three-story main house which also includes bedrooms for each of the children and a primary suite, as well as multiple office spaces overlooking a pool deck and the ADU-topped garage nestled at the bottom of the site.

Description of Design Solution: Embedded mid-slope with the roof sitting a few feet below the upper street level, the house's three floors are connected by a single staircase. Adjacent to the staircase is a triple-height slot that draws natural light deep into the center of the house and offers the feeling of spatial release through vertical expansion. Transparency, used not only to connect inside with outside, but inside with inside, weave Raumplan and free plan into a network of interconnected spaces whose degrees of separation at any given time are controlled by shades, doors, partitions, and the free will of their users. Through this, JArzm House offers choices in how spaces are used and navigated, giving rise to a multiplicity of experience, facilitated by the splitting of the central staircase at one moment, and at another, a glass bridge. Because the house's mass is lowered compared to adjacent homes, the family and visitors can look out both sides into a forest-like landscape of trees and foliage, preserving and expanding both their own and their neighbors' views. Surprising sightlines through interior spaces enable a constant connection to trees, the hills and reservoir below, and sky. This commitment to embracing the nature of the site is reinforced by a bottom-floor family room that opens to the pool deck level with the top of the ADU, an urban roof garden covered with an aluminum sunshade. The deck and garden together create a “middle ground” suspended between the streets at the site’s top and bottom.

Description of Structure and Materials: The overall form of the home composed of hybridized curves neither box nor blob, is just the beginning of formal play in craft. Despite the attention to material and assembly throughout JArzm House, a permanently affixed, bold yellow construction crane catches the eye. Running the length of the kitchen, it picks up the (custom) dining table to deposit it two stories below on the pool deck. A custom-designed prefab aluminum bookshelf runs the height of all three floors and transitions into a large pivot door at the entry.

Additional Information

Site Size: .16 acres

Total Project Cost: Withheld

Completion Date: December 2021

Client: John Friedman and Alice Kimm

Owner: John Friedman and Alice Kimm

1 2 3 Photos © Benny Chan/Fotoworks

Drawings courtesy John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects