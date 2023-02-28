✕

Location: Tepoztlán, Morelos, Mexico

Project Size: 6,900 square feet Program: Tepoztlán House is a weekend house distributed on two floors and a rooftop. The main entrance on the first floor welcomes the user. The kitchen, hall, and dining room naturally integrate with the exterior. One guest bedroom and the service areas are also located on this floor. The second floor is composed of a great hall that leads to four more bedrooms, each one with its own bathroom. Communal spaces on both floors remain open towards the natural backdrop. The rooftop was designed to provide the user with an isolated space suitable for contemplation and dialogue with the landscape.

Solution: The house was designed with the reflection of the site’s identity as the main concept. The landscape blends with the materials, using the region’s vernacular construction systems. With its hourglass shape, the house communicates with its context through two receptacles connected between them, framing the outside view.

The front facade opens with enormous stone walls towards an old Amate tree that seems willing to enter the house. The entrance blends with the inner hall when opening the wooden mullions, creating a great vestibule that combines the interior with the exterior. At the center of the house, a round opening was formed between the slabs of the main hall, creating a connection with the sky through a reflecting pool. This results in an element of contemplation, also operating as a reflection of the passing of time. A regular flow of light is captured inside and moves through the course of the day. The surrounding garden composed by layers of vegetation expands itself towards the hills, blurring the borders of the premises and making it seem infinite.

Structure and Materials: The materials applied to the house were selected to convey the site’s identity as well as to utilize local labor. This selection includes local stone, natural stucco mixed with site soil, rusted steel, and solid wood. The structure is a hybrid system that consists of concrete bricks, concrete, and steel in order to create open spaces that communicate with the exterior. Terraces are formed by a metal structure.

Additional information

Completion date: September 2022

Site size: 0.3 acres

Total project cost: $ 799,000

Client: Alejandro Gutiérrez

Owner: Alejandro Gutiérrez

