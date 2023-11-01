In the November 2023 issue, RECORD profiles higher education projects in North America, Europe, and Asia that, despite their varying usages, get high marks for their shared aim to push aesthetics, materials, and technology to the limit: an ultra-flexible arts venue at Brown University that allows for five different performance configurations in a single hall; a superlatively large mass timber addition at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore; a near net-zero classroom building at Italy’s University of Valle d'Aosta that references the surrounding alpine landscape; a “bespoke” bike repair shop at the cycling path–laced campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara; a landmark Brutalist library at the University of Western Ontario that’s been revitalized with a sensitive touch; and two major projects—one a new state-of-the-art lab facility, and the other a former lab facility reimagined as a multifaceted event space—on the campus of ETH Zurich.