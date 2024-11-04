For November, RECORD returns to campus for a survey of higher education projects at colleges and universities across the U.S. and Canada that extend well beyond the lecture hall: a standalone art gallery building to house Wesleyan University’s sizable collection of works on paper; a 13-story research facility and technology incubator at the University of Toronto; a cross-disciplinary academic district melding renovation and new construction at Modernist architecture–rich Trinity University; a four-story, mass-timber addition for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s architecture school; and an apartment complex for transfer students at the University of California, Berkeley, featuring ample daylight and amenities typically found in luxury residential developments.
