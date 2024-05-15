✕

The biennial Light+Building trade fair returned to Messe Frankfurt’s convention center in March to showcase the latest innovations in lighting design and technology. Electrifying luminaires emerged from collaborations with renowned architects, and a spotlight was trained on sustainability, from the products to the booths designed to display them. The show came on the heels of the announcement that Light+Building would expand into North America, after bringing LightFair into its international portfolio.

Nebbia

Making its debut at Light+Building and inspired by the atmospheric fog of Milan, this family of round reeded-glass fixtures—available in five hues and two sizes—is the result of a collaboration between Italian studio Park Associati and Deltalight.

deltalight.com

Avro

Spurred by the needs of remote work, Martinelli Luce′s dimmable suspension lamp puts function back into form. Avro′s discreet underside socket and accompanying cubical extension block bring electricity where it is needed most—be it a dining table or an office desk. Searching for an available outlet will never again be a struggle.

martinelliluce.it/en

Hoy

High-tech architect Norman Foster is the force behind Artemide′s recessed-lighting system, Hoy, which boasts a slender 4" width. Mix-and-match modules—four different spotlights and a range of linear refractors and diffusers, as well as building sensors—are available for an intentional, integrated look.

artemide.net/en

Atomos Slim

Lucifer Lighting has shaved 2" from its Atomos housing and added more lumen output to its pinhole downlight. This feature-rich fixture, with wireless functionality, offers a variety of apertures, both flanged and trimless.

luciferlighting.com

w171 Alma

Stockholm-based firm Tham & Videgård, a 2009 Design Vanguard, celebrates light and shadow with Alma. This aluminum shade, available unfinished or with a white powder coat, takes the form of a sine wave that is further accentuated by a single silver-tipped bulb. Install it as a pendant or wall sconce.

wastberg.com