In this special section, we explore how colleges and universities—from Maine to Milan—are enriching the experience of education by using smart design to meet current sustainability demands, deploying conventional materials in inventive ways, and engaging with the community on campus and beyond.

New higher education projects by SANAA, NADAAA, and Susan T. Rodriguez, among others, sensitively consider their contexts and meaningfully reflect the identities of the schools they serve, while successfully blending historic architecture with modern features and amenities.