Location: Primrose Hill, London

Project size: 1,800 square feet (residence), 216 square feet (outdoor space)

Program: A three-story renovation and extension of a residence for a family of four, Archi-Tectonics’ London Solar House embodies a complex interplay between artistry, functionality, and spatial dynamics to create a haven that celebrates urban living and provides space for the family to express their unique style.

Design Solution: The project extends a century-old brick townhouse in London, doubling its size while preserving the original two-story masonry structure. The firm was committed to preserving the building’s historic charm while transforming it by expanding the house on all three sides: to the back; to the side, with a cantilevered volume over the carport; and on top, by adding an additional floor. The resulting intersection of old and new creates intriguing double-height spaces connected by a custom-designed steel ellipse winding staircase, while demolition yielded beautiful wood beams that were upcycled into cabinets and windowsills.

By strategically reimagining the layout, Archi-Tectonics opened the home to an abundance of natural light, seamless flow, and new roof terraces. A large triangular skylight suspended over the kitchen/dining area on the top floor provides great northern light. The double-height living room is cantilevered over the carport and has a large glass wall overlooking abundant greenery. The lower floor has two bedrooms that share a spacious bathroom and are connected by what had been a backyard, which was transformed into a new hallway lit by a long skylight and indirect led lighting above.

Windows and skylights with double glazing and low-e film and extra insulation optimize the house’s performance and reduces its energy use. Radiant floor heating cuts down consumption further and is complemented by central air. The folded zinc roof has embedded solar, and a Tesla battery and car charger provide power to residents and their car.

Photo © Nick Kane





Structure and Materials: The house was extended with a lightweight folded wood structure. Multiple projections—roof, back and side—were added and encased within a multifaceted folded zinc and glass envelope, leveraging the house’s compactness and connections to neighboring buildings. All new Schuco windows and skylights and hardwood interior doors provide insulation and privacy. The resulting seamless extension ensures continuity to the neighbors while harmoniously connecting to the townhouse's original architecture.

Additional Information

Completion date: January 2024

Site size: .041 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Withheld



Photos © Nick Kane

Images courtesy Archi-Tectonics; click to enlarge