Location: Brussels
Project size: 7,100 square feet
Program: This primary residence for a family with two young children, one who uses a wheelchair, sits on a plot that’s densely planted along its edges for privacy. The house’s circular plan collects a set of rooms interconnected with large door openings, while its second floor, accessible only to the other child, is “hidden” in a hat-like roof. Ultimately, these spaces were conceived as spatial surplus to a generous home where dimensions defined by the exceptional (the wheelchair) are completely normalized to create a perfectly natural space for living.
Design Solution: The house was designed by 2009 Design Vanguard OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen to maximize the site’s surface area on one floor while adhering to regulations and ensuring full accessibility for a child in a wheelchair. To achieve this, the firm opted for an octagonal design, which provides an efficient layout and seamless flow between spaces and ensures that all essential family functions are accessible on a single level, minimizing barriers and optimizing the use of space.
The ground floor serves as the family’s main living area, offering accessibility and comfort. One quarter of the space is dedicated to the living room, creating a central hub for social and family activities. Individual bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom, are found on three sides of the octagon. The remaining sections include the kitchen, a pool area, and the entrance to the duplex, which leads to the nanny’s quarters upstairs. The second floor, separate from the ground level, accommodates guest rooms and the nanny’s living space, ensuring autonomy while maintaining integration within the home.
Photo © Bas Princen
Structure and Materials: The house’s structure consists of a square concrete basement inscribed within the octagonal ground floor plan. The ground floor walls integrate concrete columns that support a circular concrete beam that carries the roof, which includes four large pots for vegetation. The second floor is constructed as lightweight wooden roof volumes.
Additional Information
Completion date: January 2023
Site size: .48 acres
Total construction cost: $2,600,000
Client/Owner: Witheld
Photos © Bas Princen
Images courtesy OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen; click to enlarge
Credits
Architect
OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
Rue de la Loi 26 1040
Brussels, Belgium
+32 2 503 05 71
officekgdvs.com
Project Team
Kersten Geers, David Van Severen, principals; Jan Lenaerts, Jacopo Lugli, project leaders; Ivana Čobejová, Henri de Chassey, Justine Rossillion, Thomas Mertens, Chiara Malerba, Benoît Perrier, design team.
Engineers
Structural: UTIL Struktuurstudies
Technical: hp engineers
Consultants
Landscape: Jacques de Liedekerke
General Contractor
Mika&Art
Photographer
Bas Princen
Specifications
Windows
Metal frame: Allaert Aluminium
Interior Finishes
Floor and wall tile: Winckelmans
Plumbing
Faucets: Crosswater
Showerheads: Crosswater
Basins: Recor
Toilets: Duravit
