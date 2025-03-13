Image in modal.

These products highlight innovative materials and energy-efficient solutions.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

 

Luminescent

Belden Bricks.

Manufactured with Belden Brick’s Clay Coat technology, this new glazed brick features an iridescent finish that shifts subtly in changing light conditions. A course velour texture, meanwhile, enhances mortar adhesion. Available in four cool tones: Aluminum, Frost, Morning Mist, and Twilight.
TimberBatt

TimberBatt Insulation.

Made in Maine from Forest Stewardship Council– and Sustainable Forestry Initiative–certified small-diameter pulp trees and residual wood chips, TimberBatt provides high-performing, vapor-open, nontoxic insulation with a stable R-value.
Solagreen

Solagreen Panels.

LiveRoof Global now offers a “bio-solar” solution that integrates on-site renewable-energy generation with a green roof. The system combines photovoltaic panels, vegetated modules, and irrigation components with a non-penetrative ballast design, ensuring efficient installation.
Fiber Cement Rainscreen

StoVentec Rainscreen.

StoVentec’s new rainscreen system incorporates high-density noncombustible cladding with continuous insulation and a weather-tight air- and water-resistive barrier. Panels are available as large as 4' × 10', in two thicknesses, and can be cut into virtually any shape or size.
Reliance – TC LT Curtain Wall

Reliance Curtain Wall.

This curtain wall provides slim 2" sight lines, expansive views, and thermal performance with U-factors as low as 0.29 without the need for triple glazing. The system is suitable for low- to mid-rise applications.
