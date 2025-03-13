✕

These products highlight innovative materials and energy-efficient solutions.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

Luminescent

Manufactured with Belden Brick’s Clay Coat technology, this new glazed brick features an iridescent finish that shifts subtly in changing light conditions. A course velour texture, meanwhile, enhances mortar adhesion. Available in four cool tones: Aluminum, Frost, Morning Mist, and Twilight.

beldenbrick.com

TimberBatt

Made in Maine from Forest Stewardship Council– and Sustainable Forestry Initiative–certified small-diameter pulp trees and residual wood chips, TimberBatt provides high-performing, vapor-open, nontoxic insulation with a stable R-value.

timberhp.com

Solagreen

LiveRoof Global now offers a “bio-solar” solution that integrates on-site renewable-energy generation with a green roof. The system combines photovoltaic panels, vegetated modules, and irrigation components with a non-penetrative ballast design, ensuring efficient installation.

liveroof.com

Fiber Cement Rainscreen

StoVentec’s new rainscreen system incorporates high-density noncombustible cladding with continuous insulation and a weather-tight air- and water-resistive barrier. Panels are available as large as 4' × 10', in two thicknesses, and can be cut into virtually any shape or size.

stocorp.com

Reliance – TC LT Curtain Wall

This curtain wall provides slim 2" sight lines, expansive views, and thermal performance with U-factors as low as 0.29 without the need for triple glazing. The system is suitable for low- to mid-rise applications.

obe.com