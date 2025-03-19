Architecture Firm Billings Continue to Decline Amid Positive Signs in the Broader Economy

✕

The AIA/Deltek Architecture Billings Index (ABI) showed further weakening in February with a score of 45.5 (any score below 50.0 indicates decreasing business conditions), a slight increase from the previous month's score of 44.1, indicating a slightly slowed rate of decline. For the first time since 2020, inquiries for new projects dropped, while new design contracts decreased for the 12th consecutive month, reflecting widespread client hesitation amid economic uncertainty. Billings remained soft in all regions of the country in February, with business conditions also weak across firms of all specializations.

Image courtesy American Institute of Architects/Deltek

“Conditions in the broader economy were generally positive in February, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increasing by only a modest amount, long-term interest rates easing from January levels, and healthy job growth,” said AIA chief economist Kermit Baker. "However, uncertainty surrounding the impact of recently announced tariffs may lead to a rise in building material prices in the coming months while immigration policy may put even more pressure on an already undersupplied construction labor market.”

Image courtesy American Institute of Architects/Deltek

Compare recent ABI scores with the interactive graph below.