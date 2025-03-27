Rafael Viñoly Architects’s National Medal of Honor Museum Opens in Arlington, Texas

✕

The National Medal of Honor Museum opened its doors on March 25—National Medal of Honor Day—in Arlington, Texas. Designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects (RVA), the 102,000-square-foot building “is a living tribute to the heroes who have shaped our nation,” said partner Román Viñoly. “Its architecture aims to inspire visitors to recognize the heroic qualities of Medal of Honor Recipients and to cultivate them within themselves, fostering a culture of everyday heroism and sacrifice for the public good.”

After entering the museum, visitors reach the sunken, outdoor Rotunda of Honor, then ascend two spiral staircases (or ride glass-clad elevators) to reach the exhibition hall. This central element of the building is housed in a large rectilinear steel structure held aloft 40 feet by five megacolumns representing the traditional branches of the U.S. military: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard. The Space Force, the newest branch, is symbolized by an oculus piercing the exhibition hall that floods the core of the building with natural light.

Inaugural exhibits and interactive displays centered on “the stories, symbolism, and legacy behind the nation’s highest award for valor,” as the museum describes them, were crafted by design studio G&A (formerly Gallagher & Associates). A theater at the core of the exhibition space screens a film tribute that introduces the experience of the museum. After leaving the space, visitors return to the Rotunda’s shaded plaza, which is integrated into the broader district, enhancing engagement with the Arlington community. There are also educational spaces; the Griffin Institute, a leadership academy for educators, students, veterans, and business leaders; a shop; a café; and two events venues.

Photo © Corey Gaffer

“Medal of Honor Recipients deserve a space to preserve their legacies worthy of their actions,” said Chris Cassidy, president and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. “The design of the building complements and enhances the stories of bravery and selflessness that visitors will learn about in the museum.”

The institution was originally planned for Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, with a design by Moshe Safdie. (A separate, much smaller Medal of Honor Museum, designated by Congress as an official National Medal of Honor Memorial site in 1999, is located at Patriots Point, South Carolina.) But in October 2019, after regulatory snags, it was moved to Arlington. RVA was selected as chief architect in January 2020, and ground was broken on March 25, 2022.

Fewer than 4,000—among the 40 million who have served in the armed forces—have been awarded the Medal of Honor since it was established in 1861. (Only one recipient is a woman.) The aim of the museum, Cassidy told The Military Times, is for “people to walk out of the experience and have connected in a personal way” with those veterans “because people, human beings, like to hear stories of other human beings.”

Photo © Corey Gaffer

It’s a goal, RVA said, that’s also reflected in the architecture.

"As stewards of Rafael Viñoly’s vision, our greatest challenge was ensuring the museum stayed true to its symbolic and monumental intent—honoring Medal of Honor recipients with a structure that embodies both the weight of their sacrifice and the inspiration of their legacy,” said partner Bassam Komati. “Its completion stands as a testament to what is possible through dedication and collaboration.”