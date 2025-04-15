VonDalwig’s Renovation of a Loft in Brooklyn’s Ex-Lax Building Pairs Refined Materials with Industrial Brawn

✕

One of Brooklyn’s first factory-to-residential conversion projects was completed in 1981 at the former Atlantic Avenue manufacturing facilities of Ex-Lax, the “excellent laxative” formulated with bite-size chocolate to make digestive stimulants more palatable to the masses. More than 40 years later, many of the 57 loft-style units in the six-story co-op are still in their ’80s-era-conversion state—remnants of the century-old building’s industrial past remain obscured by layers of drywall and stippled popcorn ceilings.

In a project giving added meaning to the term gut renovation, Philipp and Kit von Dalwig of local architecture studio VonDalwig took a different approach in their revamp of a two-bedroom third-floor residence. Instead of further hiding or avoiding the 1,250-square-foot unit’s hulking structural bones—namely, two flared concrete pillars measuring roughly 25 inches by 26 inches at their base, VonDalwig integrates them into the open living plan as impossible-to-miss statement pieces that embrace the building’s history. “It was peeling off and starting from scratch—nothing [from the ’80s] was to be kept,” says Philipp of the process.

Once concealed by drywall, one of the two colossal columns is now the focal point of a spacious open kitchen at the front of the residence that centers the main living space. Built around the unearthed column is a sculptural black-veined-marble island that serves as an informal dining and gathering place for the clients and their teenage daughter. “It has a strong geometry,” says Philipp of the island. “It’s partially open below, not this massive solid block, but there’s still enough counter space to accommodate a family of three.” Situated at a slant opposite the column-anchored island is a custom-designed white oak banquette for more formal sit-down meals—a striking material contrast to the kitchen’s freestanding raw-concrete and marble centerpiece. On the opposite wall, unpolished brass kitchen fixtures and hardware accentuate a closed and open-shelf cabinetry system in smoked ash.



1 Existing concrete columns were incorporated into the open kitchen (1 & 2) and primary bathroom (3). Photos © Alan Tansey, click to enlarge.

“A lot of 1980s conversions have tight, galley-style kitchens tucked away in the back,” says Kit, noting that the existing plumbing stacks proved to be the only truly restrictive element of the renovation. “We opened this kitchen up, and mixed refined materials with the rough and industrial.”

A second bathroom is situated off the entrance. Photo © Alan Tansey

The second column straddles what is now a laundry nook and the primary bathroom, which includes a double sink in the same marble as the kitchen island, a walk-in shower, and a wood shelving unit tucked between the wall and the column’s raw concrete face. Near the entrance to the unit, a smaller bathroom—it features a tub and fixtures mirroring those in the kitchen—may lack a signature concrete column but did play a key role in initiating the project. The clients’ previous home in the same building had one bathroom; as their daughter entered her teens, it became clear that upgrading to a larger unit with a second bathroom would be beneficial.

Much like the health remedy once manufactured in the Ex-Lax building, VonDalwig’s renovation combines functionality with good taste. Achieving this balance was made easier by generous confidence placed in the architects by their clients. “We had an existing relationship with them and, so, didn’t have to battle with trust issues,” says Philipp. “And their daughter was just the right age to have her own bathroom—that part was a huge relief.”