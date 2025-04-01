ProjectsArchitecture ProductsProducts by TypeBuildings by TypeResidential ArchitectureKitchen and Bath

2025 RECORD Kitchen & Bath Projects

Ditmas Park Renovation
Ditmas Park Renovation. Photo © Brett Beyer
April 1, 2025

In this year’s special Kitchen & Bath section we profile five transformative and truly disparate commissions: a ritual Jewish bath and an urban culinary hub, both in Chicago; the communal spaces of a Manhattan video editing office; and renovations at a pair of family homes in Brooklyn, one at a converted factory loft space and the other at a three-story Colonial Revival house.

West Loop Culinary Hub.
West Loop Culinary Hub
Ex Lax Loft.
Brooklyn Loft
Chicago Mikvah.
Chicago Mikvah
Ditmas Park Renovation.
Ditmas Park Renovation
Cabin Edit.
Cabin Edit

Here’s a look at the latest innovations for these essential spaces.

Annual Kitchen and Bath Showcase Products.
Annual Kitchen & Bath Showcase
