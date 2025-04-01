2025 RECORD Kitchen & Bath Projects
In this year’s special Kitchen & Bath section we profile five transformative and truly disparate commissions: a ritual Jewish bath and an urban culinary hub, both in Chicago; the communal spaces of a Manhattan video editing office; and renovations at a pair of family homes in Brooklyn, one at a converted factory loft space and the other at a three-story Colonial Revival house.
Here’s a look at the latest innovations for these essential spaces.
