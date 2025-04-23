The ‘Plot’ Thickens with the 2025 League Prize Winners
The Architectural League of New York has announced the newest cohort of North America–based practitioners—including two individuals and four collectives—to join the ranks of Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers awardees.
Each 2025 League Prize winner responded to this year’s theme of Plot, which implored entrants to examine how architecture engages with plot, whether as “land, drawing, or scheme.” The recipients are David Costanza; Juan Manuel Balsa, Rocio Crosetto Brizzio, and Leandro Piazzi of Balsa Crosetto Piazzi; Karina Caballero and Camila Ulloa Vásquez of Otros Entregables; Deborah Garcia of Debora.Studio; Mahsa Malek and Alex Yueyan Li of 11 x 17; and Laura Salazar, Pablo Sequero, and Juan Medina of salazarsequeromedina.
