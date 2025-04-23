GSA and HUD Seek to Offload Marcel Breuer–designed Weaver Federal Building

Described as everything from “bold and beautiful” to “10 floors of basement” over its nearly six decades in existence, Marcel Breuer’s Robert C. Weaver Federal Building in Washington, D.C. has officially landed on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)’s real estate chopping block.

On April 17, the National Register of Historic Places–listed structure, a preeminent example of D.C. Brutalism and one of two Breuer-designed buildings in the nation’s capital, was added to the GSA’s list of federal assets identified for “accelerated disposition.” Roughly 30—and growing—properties are currently specified on the list, which was published by the GSA after an inventory of 440 “non-core” federal properties was made public and then quickly removed from view after outcry over the presence of myriad architecturally important buildings. Many of the assets that appear on the current list, including federal buildings in Utah, Oregon, and Florida, had been previously earmarked for sale by the GSA under the Biden administration. The Weaver Building is one of two properties in Washington to appear on the list so far, joined by a New Deal–era building at 301 7th Street SW that recently underwent an extensive renovation and was poised to become the new FEMA headquarters in 2027. (It too was slated for disposition under Biden.) That building is located opposite the Weaver Building, which is home to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In 2000, HUD headquarters was named in honor of Weaver, the department’s first secretary and the first African American Cabinet member.