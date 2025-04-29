Winka Dubbeldam Named New Director/CEO of SCI-Arc

Winka Dubbeldam, an architectural designer with an extensive background working within academia, has been appointed as the next director and CEO of the Los Angeles–based Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc). She will formally assume the role on September 1, replacing outgoing SCI-Arc director Hernán Díaz Alonso, who has been with the 53-year-old institution in that role for a decade and, per the school, is widely credited for shaping its graduate curriculum and leading its shift to digital technologies, an area of deep expertise for Dubbeldam.

“SCI-Arc has long been a beacon for radical experimentation, and I am honored to join a community that continuously redefines what architecture can be,” said Dubbeldam in a statement. “I look forward to building on the school’s legacy of innovation and fostering new opportunities for students and faculty to engage with the future of design.”