A mainstay of RECORD since 1956, our annual Record Houses issue returns for a celebration of innovation in residential design—a typology that's historically provided architects with ample opportunity to experiment. Bold, risk-taking design abounds with this year’s crop of distinguished projects—all located in North America—by architects both young and established, including multiple returning/past Record House honorees. Among them: a circular country house in Mexico that embraces a pared-down material palette of concrete, glass, wood, and stone; an oceanfront dwelling in the Hamptons with a gridded facade that alternates opacity and transparency; a gabled woodland retreat in North Carolina borne from an intense collaboration between architect and client; a coastal British Columbian abode crowned with an open-weave wood canopy; a stone chimney–anchored Mexican residence that melds contemporary with vernacular influences; a “horned” hillside domicile in Silicon Valley that balances tranquility and unorthodoxy; and a boxy concrete home, perched high above the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, that reimagines a previous, wildfire-destroyed residence designed by the architect for his parents at the very same site decades prior.

