New Surface Products, Winter 2020

These innovative materials add function and durability to vertical and horizontal surfaces. Read about new architectural products from Panolam Surface Systems, Neolith, Wilsonart, and Antolini.

Yesteryears Collection

Celebrating its 80th anniversary, Nevamar, a brand of laminate manufacturer Panolam Surface Systems, has rolled out 20 new and vintage designs that tap into ’50s and ’60s nostalgia, with names such as Odenton, Mid Mod Walnut, and Miesian. The Yesteryear Collection can be specified on the company’s Fiber-Reinforced and High-Pressure laminates. All are Greenguard certified.

panolam.com

Full Body Veining

To better mimic the pattern of natural stone, Neolith’s latest sintered stone products feature the company’s proprietary three-dimensional veining technology, which integrates colors and patterns throughout slabs and is visible even along edges. Developed to enhance the company’s thicker ½" and ¾" slabs, it will be rolled out in a Full Body Veining collection this year.

neolith.com

Wetwall

Wilsonart has an affordable laminate developed for use in wet areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms, right over existing ceramic tile and gypsum. The lightweight waterproof panels have tongue-­and-groove edges for easy installation without grout and feature patterns that mimic ­materials like wood and marble. Wetwall is available nation­wide in spring.

wilsonart.com

Linen

Known for its unique stone-processing techniques, Italian manufacturer Antolini developed this finish to add ­drama to exterior and interior stone surfaces. Linen (shown here on a granite called Black Ice) extends the company’s Textures+ Col­­lection and can be applied to an array of slabs.

antolini.com