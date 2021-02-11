✕

This collection—from fixtures and finishes to the kitchen sink— demonstrates that the trials of 2020 haven’t hindered innovation.

Modern Emulsion

Known for artisanal and eco-friendly wallcoverings and paints, Farrow & Ball developed this latest water-based paint line in a palette meant to imbue residential spaces, including moisture-prone areas such as kitchens and baths, with calm and comfort. Modern Emulsion incorporates a hydrophobic binder and high quantities of pigments and minerals, making it easy to clean with water and scrubbing without faded streaks and with the ability to withstand scuffs and scrapes.

farrow-ball.com

Freedom Refrigeration Collection

There is no conventional white plastic inside these cooling appliances: Thermador has launched the Freedom Refrigeration collection of built-in units with premium-grade stainless-steel interiors. The collection comprises refrigerator, freezer, fridge-and-freezer combination, and wine columns, all of which feature the company’s theater-style lighting, wi-fi connection for app or voice monitoring and control, and Cool Air Flow technology. The latter provides a quieter fan and a more even distribution of cooling.

thermador.com

Coal Black Silgranit

This Blanco sink material, made with a patented granite composite, is now available in matte black, bringing an edgy drama to the kitchen. The new hue is available in more than 300 sink styles ranging from the round Rondo prep sink to Ikon, a farmhouse-sink design. Silgranit is resistant to scratching, heat, impact, and staining.

blanco.com

Hunley Suite

Waterstone’s contemporary Hunley series includes this pot-filler offered in a selection of 32 finishes and with single- or double-lever handles. Its articulated spout swivels 360º and has an 18" reach. Other Hunley faucets include bar, bridge, filtration, and prep models.

waterstoneco.com

Muncy Collection

Newport Brass blends clean and minimalist kitchen-faucet design with an industrial touch of knurled detailing on the handle, as well as the spout. Muncy is available in 28 finishes, five gooseneck models — prep and bar sink, pull down, and three water dispensers — and one pot filler.

newportbrass.com

B.2 Faucet

Duravit has been primarily a sanitary-ware manufacturer for half a century, but now it’s adding faucets and shower systems to its repertoire. Like Duravit’s sinks, toilets, and tubs, the C.1, B.1, and B.2 faucets are clean-lined and contemporary. B.2 (shown) is the most modern of the batch, with a precise linearity.

duravit.us

Purolinear 360

This Sonneman—A Way of Light system consists of surface-mounted linear tubes that can be rotated 360º to provide direct or indirect illumination. Single-bar, double-bar, linear-pattern, square, or rectangular configurations are available and approved for use in damp locations such as the bath.

sonnemanawayoflight.com

Next-Day Custom Linear Drains

Infinity Drain’s new program provides custom linear drains without a lengthy wait. Specifiers can select from three grate styles—wedge wire, offset slotted, or tile insert in satin or polished stainless steel—and order a custom length of up to 72" for delivery the next day without an additional rush upcharge. The outlet or multiple-outlet placement is also customizable.

infinitydrain.com

Wetwall

Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces developed this waterproof wall-panel system (and new brand) as an alternative to disruptive demolition and grouting in bath and shower remodels. The simple tongue-and-groove system requires no special tools and takes less time than typical installations. The panels have a waterproof core, antimicrobial protection, and the proprietary AEON-enhanced scratch- and scuff-resistant ­technology.

wetwall.com

Equus

This porcelain-tile collection from Stone Source comes in three patterns that evoke an equestrian aura: Field (shown) suggests changing levels encountered by galloping horses; Hoof features a semicircle that mimics hoofprints; and Pavé alludes to the geometric stonework often surrounding barns.

stonesource.com