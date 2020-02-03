Crews Complete Wuhan Hospital in 10 Days, Near Finish on Second Coronavirus Facility

Crews have completed the rapid 10-day construction of the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, China. The building was handed over to the medical team of the People’s Liberation Army of China on Feb. 2, which will set up and manage the facility designed to treat victims of the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The hospital has already started accepting patients, according to local reports.

Constructed by China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co., a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corp., the building and auxiliary facilities encompass 33,900 square meters, and include space for 1,000 beds.

