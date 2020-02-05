Architectural Products

Michael Chen’s Tiny House Hack for Häfele

Michael-Chen-Tiny-House-Hack-for-Hafele-01.jpg

Architect Michael K. Chen (left) designed Micro Living a concept apartment (right) for manufacturer Häfele America. Photo © Alan Tansey

Kelly Beamon
The multi-functional spaces in projects by Michael K. Chen Architecture (MKCA) frequently integrate interior and industrial design. And the firm’s Micro Living concept for furniture, lighting, and hardware maker Häfele showcased that expertise at the January Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas. The installation featured a 12’ by 16’ apartment interior full of hidden, operable surfaces that transform the space from bedroom to entertainment zone to home office.

Michael Chen’s Tiny House Hack for Häfele.

The 12’ by 16’ installation featured the architect’s hacks of the manufacturer’s products. Photo © Alan Tansey.

The apartment was centered around a custom sofa that folds flat beneath a queen-size Murphy bed. The back of the sofa becomes a headboard, surrounded by ​Häfele​’s integrated LED lighting. Opposite the sofa-bed, an entertainment center concealed a bar and a flat screen TV inside, and could be pulled out to serve as a dining table for six. Each innovation is one of MKCA principal Michael K. Chen’s hacks of the manufacturer’s various lines of hardware and cabinetry.

Michael Chen’s Tiny House Hack for Häfele.

For custom storage features, Chen re-engineered Häfele’s hardware, furniture and lighting. Photo © Alan Tansey

Michael Chen’s Tiny House Hack for Häfele.

The architect equipped a credenza-like console with a concealed bar and a flat screen TV, and a fold-out dining table to seat six. Photo © Alan Tansey

“The first independent projects I ever worked on involved unauthorized hacking of ​Häfele​ products to create unusual motion. It was a treat to work with ​Häfele​ to explore how design for motion and multifunctionality could be the future of urban living,” Chen says.

