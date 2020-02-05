Architectural League Announces 2020 Emerging Voices Award Winners

The Architectural League of New York has announced the winners of this year’s Emerging Voices competition. Of the eight practices to receive the honor, two are former RECORD Vanguards, and two others were published in the magazine as “Firms to Watch.”

The League’s annual prize has recognized the top emerging practices in North America since 1982. Chosen by a jury of past winners and other design professionals, this year’s class reflects the top young firms with “distinct design voices and the potential to influence the disciplines of architecture, landscape design, and urbanism,” according to the organization.

“Individually, each of the winners of this year’s Emerging Voices was selected for the coherence of their creative body of work,” said Paul Lewis, jury member and Architectural League president, in a statement. “Collectively, the range of the work of the eight winners—from material intensive explorations, to the nuanced production of community and urban identities, to innovative buildings realized with tight economic and environmental constraints—speaks to the diverse challenges found in the architectural discipline today.”

This year’s Emerging Voices are:

Marc Blouin and Catherine Orzes, Blouin Orzes architectes, Montreal

Andrew Wells and Brandon Dake, Dake Wells Architecture, Springfield and Kansas City, MO

Lazbent Pavel Escobedo Amaral and Andrés Soliz Paz, Escobedo Soliz, Mexico City

Casper Mork-Ulnes, Mork Ulnes Architects, San Francisco and Oslo

Olalekan Jeyifous, New York

Miriam Peterson and Nathan Rich, Peterson Rich Office, New York

Christopher Marcinkoski and Andrew Moddrell, PORT, Chicago and Philadelphia

Bryan Young, Young Projects, New York

Throughout the month of March, the honorees will each present as part of a lecture series in New York City. Click through the slideshow above to see examples of their work.