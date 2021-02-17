Today the Architectural League of New York announced the eight winners of its 2021 Emerging Voices competition, bringing its total to over 300 awardees since the program was created in 1982. The award spotlights North America–based individuals and firms with distinct design voices and the potential to influence larger issues within architecture, landscape design, and urbanism.

This year’s recipients were chosen through a two-step review process among a jury of design professionals including Daniel Barber, Milton S.F. Curry, Mimi Hoang, Paul Lewis, Rozana Montiel, Ronald Rael, Lola Sheppard, and Rosalyne Shieh.

In a statement, Paul Lewis, jury member and Architectural League president, describes the honorees as representative of “robust architecture imbued with inventive approaches to social, racial, and economic equity, material invention, and ecological benefits.”

The Architectural League’s 2021 Emerging Voices are:

Pascale Sablan, Beyond the Built Environment, New York (listen to Sablan on an episode of DESIGN: ED Podcast here)

Adib Cúre, Carie Penabad, CÚRE & PENABAD, Miami

Chelina Odbert, Kounkuey Design Initiative, Los Angeles and Coachella, California / Nairobi, Kenya / Stockholm

Lori A. Brown, Syracuse, NY

Ryan Bollom and DK Osseo-Asare, Low Design Office, Austin, Texas / Tema, Ghana

Craig Borum and Jen Maigret, PLY+, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Sara Zewde, Studio Zewde, New York

José Pablo Ambrosi and Loreta Castro-Reguera, Taller Capital, Mexico City

This year’s winners will present individual lectures on consecutive Thursday evenings from March 11th through April 1st. Each moderated event, sponsored by The Architectural League of New York, will be held on Zoom at 6:00 p.m. EST—free for all attending—and will showcase two awardees . (Advance registration is required.) Click through the slideshow above to see more from the winners’ projects.