Echo Lake House by ATYPE Architecture
Hudson Valley, New York
Architects & Firms
Location: Catskill Mountains, New York
Project size: 15,000 square feet
Program: On a 7,200-square-foot lakefront plot, the clients wanted a weekend retreat with a large living room that opens out to the lake and sunset views as the primary space.
Solution: The house was designed as an open, two-story living space. Since the site slopes down toward the lake, the main entrance is at the upper level, where a master bedroom bound by skewed walls cantilevers over the social area below. There, a 20-foot wide, double height wall with folding glass doors opens completely onto a deck overlooking the lake.
The entire exterior façade is wrapped with a redwood rainscreen system that is operable at window and door locations, where panels slide out, or fold up or down. Three large vertical, bi-folding panels cover the double-height glazing at the house’s west façade, and open like an airplane hanger with two internally mounted electric hoists. When the owner is away, the whole house can be shuttered.
Construction and materials: Wood frame construction with heavy timber in portions.
Additional Information
Location: Catskills region, New York State, USA
Completion date: September 2019
Total project cost: $300,000
Image courtesy ATYPE Architecture, click elevation to enlarge.
Image courtesy ATYPE Architecture, click plans to enlarge.
Credits
Architect:
ATYPE architecture
33 Mercer St #4B, New York, NY 10013
(646)244-4324
www.ATYPE.nyc
Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:
John Chu R.A. - Principal
Architect of record:
John Chu
Engineers:
Structural: Agencie, 145 Hudson St. suite 203, New York, NY 10013, (212) 203-0265, www.AgencieGroup.com
General contractor:
DeGraw Construction, South Fallsburg, NY 12779
Photographer:
John Chu
Specifications
Structural System:
Wood frame construction
Exterior Cladding
Rainscreen: RevealShield
Wood: Redwood lath
Moisture barrier: RevealShield
Other cladding unique to this project: custom redwood clad operable panels
Roofing:
Built-up roofing: Kemper 2Kpur
Windows:
Wood frame: Pella
Glazing
Glass: Pella
Skylights: Vellux
Doors:
Entrances: Pella
Wood doors: Pella
Sliding doors: Pella
Special doors: Pella custom 23’ wide bi-folding wall
Interior Finishes:
Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Kaplan Custom Cabinetry
Floor and wall tile: solid oak flooring and slate tiles
Furnishings:
Tables: custom redwood slab on hydraulic lift coffee table
Energy:
Energy management or building automation system: wood screens mitigate sun and wind exposure at windows
Other unique products that contribute to sustainability: highly insulated walls and a roof of around R=60; hydronic radiant floor heating with high efficiency boiler