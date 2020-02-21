Echo Lake House by ATYPE Architecture.

Location: Catskill Mountains, New York

Project size: 15,000 square feet

Program: On a 7,200-square-foot lakefront plot, the clients wanted a weekend retreat with a large living room that opens out to the lake and sunset views as the primary space.

Solution: The house was designed as an open, two-story living space. Since the site slopes down toward the lake, the main entrance is at the upper level, where a master bedroom bound by skewed walls cantilevers over the social area below. There, a 20-foot wide, double height wall with folding glass doors opens completely onto a deck overlooking the lake.

The entire exterior façade is wrapped with a redwood rainscreen system that is operable at window and door locations, where panels slide out, or fold up or down. Three large vertical, bi-folding panels cover the double-height glazing at the house’s west façade, and open like an airplane hanger with two internally mounted electric hoists. When the owner is away, the whole house can be shuttered.

Construction and materials: Wood frame construction with heavy timber in portions.

Additional Information

Completion date: September 2019

Total project cost: $300,000

Photo © John Chu, click to enlarge. Photo © John Chu Photo © John Chu Photo © John Chu

Image courtesy ATYPE Architecture, click elevation to enlarge.

Image courtesy ATYPE Architecture, click plans to enlarge.