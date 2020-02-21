Featured Houses

Echo Lake House by ATYPE Architecture

Hudson Valley, New York

Echo Lake House by ATYPE Architecture

Photo © John Chu

February 21, 2020
KEYWORDS modern residential architecture / New York
Architects & Firms

ATYPE Architecture

Location: Catskill Mountains, New York

Project size: 15,000 square feet

Program: On a 7,200-square-foot lakefront plot, the clients wanted a weekend retreat with a large living room that opens out to the lake and sunset views as the primary space.

Solution: The house was designed as an open, two-story living space. Since the site slopes down toward the lake, the main entrance is at the upper level, where a master bedroom bound by skewed walls cantilevers over the social area below. There, a 20-foot wide, double height wall with folding glass doors opens completely onto a deck overlooking the lake.

The entire exterior façade is wrapped with a redwood rainscreen system that is operable at window and door locations, where panels slide out, or fold up or down. Three large vertical, bi-folding panels cover the double-height glazing at the house’s west façade, and open like an airplane hanger with two internally mounted electric hoists. When the owner is away, the whole house can be shuttered.

Construction and materials: Wood frame construction with heavy timber in portions.

Additional Information

Location: Catskills region, New York State, USA

Completion date: September 2019

Total project cost: $300,000

Echo Lake House by ATYPE Architecture.

Photo © John Chu, click to enlarge.

Echo Lake House by ATYPE Architecture.

Photo © John Chu

Echo Lake House by ATYPE Architecture.

Photo © John Chu

Echo Lake House by ATYPE Architecture.

Photo © John Chu


Echo Lake House by ATYPE Architecture.

Image courtesy ATYPE Architecture, click elevation to enlarge.


Echo Lake House by ATYPE Architecture.

Image courtesy ATYPE Architecture, click plans to enlarge.

Credits

Architect:
ATYPE architecture
33 Mercer St #4B, New York, NY 10013
(646)244-4324
www.ATYPE.nyc

Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:
John Chu R.A. - Principal

Architect of record:
John Chu

Engineers:
Structural: Agencie, 145 Hudson St. suite 203, New York, NY 10013, (212) 203-0265, www.AgencieGroup.com

General contractor:
DeGraw Construction, South Fallsburg, NY 12779

Photographer:
John Chu

 

Specifications

Structural System:
Wood frame construction

Exterior Cladding
Rainscreen: RevealShield
Wood: Redwood lath
Moisture barrier: RevealShield
Other cladding unique to this project: custom redwood clad operable panels

Roofing:
Built-up roofing: Kemper 2Kpur

Windows:
Wood frame: Pella

Glazing
Glass: Pella
Skylights: Vellux

Doors:
Entrances: Pella
Wood doors: Pella
Sliding doors: Pella
Special doors: Pella custom 23’ wide bi-folding wall

Interior Finishes:
Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Kaplan Custom Cabinetry
Floor and wall tile: solid oak flooring and slate tiles

Furnishings:
Tables: custom redwood slab on hydraulic lift coffee table

Energy:
Energy management or building automation system: wood screens mitigate sun and wind exposure at windows
Other unique products that contribute to sustainability: highly insulated walls and a roof of around R=60; hydronic radiant floor heating with high efficiency boiler

