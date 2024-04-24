Alta House by LEVER Architecture

✕

Location: Alta, Wyoming

Project size: 3,980 square feet (with garage)

Program: Designed by Portland, Oregon–based LEVER Architecture, Alta House is a seasonal retreat for a couple that enjoys the outdoors. With views of Wyoming’s dramatic Teton Range, the four-bedroom getaway is intimately scaled, balances indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, and provides ample storage for sporting equipment and vehicles.

Design Solution: The house’s contrasting weathering steel and acetylated wood–clad volumes echo the geological character of the Tetons, which were shaped by immense pressure that fractured material to create irregular pattern and form. Similarly, the facade panels seem to shift, but in response to the view—sliding to reveal vistas and remaining solid where privacy is needed. Interior public spaces and bedrooms are oriented toward the mountains, creating a feeling of immersion in the landscape. The white oak interiors are warm and subdued, maintaining the emphasis on the Teton backdrop.

Photos © Lara Swimmer

Structure and Materials: Wyoming’s climate called for materials and sustainable solutions focused on durability and conservation. The flat roof design limits dangerous snow slides, and the custom steel profile and timber facade stand up to harsh weather without extensive maintenance. To enhance energy efficiency and thermal comfort in an extreme climate, the house is super-insulated with wood-fiber insulation, triple-pane doors and windows with larch, and metal cladding, as well as includes an energy recovery ventilation system.

Additional Information

Completion date: September 2023

Site size: .53 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Withheld



Images courtesy LEVER Architecture