Synapse House by Baum Lab

Location: Carmona, Seville, Spain
Project size: 2,260 square feet
Program: Tasked with the design of a four-room, minimal-carbon-footprint residence for a couple with three children, Seville-based Baum Lab realized Synapse House—a quasi-Brutalist, concrete-and-wood villa. The project also aimed to rethink the typical approach to house planning in suburban Spain.
Design Solution: Synapse House encourages “open domestic interactions,” as the architects contend, through its star-shaped floor plan—“like a neural network, with several branches spreading out from a central nucleus.” Interconnected halls, illuminated at their juncture from above via skylights, reach out into the landscape as a kind of architectural synapse.
Photo © Javier Orive
A pathway through a dry garden leads the residents and their guests toward an entrance porch, tucked underneath the roof of one branch. As an open threshold, this covered space connects the street-facing garden with a more private one at the house’s rear, where the swimming pool is also located. Two L-shaped volumes, built of wood, have been inserted inside to accommodate storage closets, bathrooms, and the kitchen cabinetry. And the shared social spaces—the living and dining area—radiate from the main hall in a V-shaped configuration that enables differing views outside. The house’s organization enables unexpected transitions between the indoors and out, public and private.
Structure and Materials: Synapse House primarily comprises three materials—wood, in storage elements and window frames; concrete, used in the structural shell and flooring; and glass. The shell system consists of a 4¾ inch insulating core with an electro-welded galvanized-steel mesh on each side and a 1½ inch, poured-in-place concrete on either face. This structural envelope is acoustically and thermally insulated with a total thickness of less than 8 inches.
Additional Information
Completion date: February 2023
Site size: 0.2 acres
Total construction cost: $478,000
Client/Owner: Withheld
Photos © Javier Orive
Images courtesy Baum Lab; click to enlarge
Credits
Architect
Baum Lab
Cabeza del Rey Don Pedro, 15
Bajo Local C. 41004 Seville, Spain
+34 954 900 143
www.baumarquitectura.com
Project team
Principals and partner architects: Marta Barrera, Miguel Gentil, Javier Caro
Architects: Daniel Leiva, Javier Serrano, Lola Viega, Davide Fuser
Quantity surveyor: Carlos Isotta
Project mananger: Javier Ramirez
Engineer
Structural: Ignacio Quijano
General Contractor
Ignacio Quijano
Carpentry
Muebles Villanueva
Concrete Construction
Cosmobyr
Photographer
Javier Orive
Specifications
Structural System
Baupanel System
Roofing
Elastometric: Liquid membrane SIKA
Windows
Metal frame: Strugal
Hinge and sliding systems: GU
Glazing
Glass: Saint Gobain
Hardware
Pulls: Formani
Hinge and drawers: Wurth
Interior Finishes
Floor and wall tile: Mosaic de Sur
Lighting
Interior ambient lighting: Arkos
Downlights: Her Lighting
Exterior: LedsC4, Faro
Plumbing
WC and tanks: Roca
Faucets: Imex
