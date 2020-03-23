Architecture NewsCoronavirus Coverage

Temporary Hospitals Will Be Erected at Javits Center and 3 Other Sites in New York

Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo provided a coronavirus update on March 22, 2020, during a briefing in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany.

Photo © Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

March 23, 2020
Miriam Sitz
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday, March 22, that the Army Corps of Engineers will construct temporary hospitals for COVID-19 patients at four sites in New York, which he had identified the previous day: the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan; the campuses of SUNY Stony Brook and SUNY Old Westbury on Long Island; and the Westchester Convention Center, north of New York City. Cuomo called these temporary facilities "helpful," but noted that "they don't bring supplies and they don't bring staff."

The Javits Center, photo © Ajay Suresh

The Javits Center on the west side of Manhattan will also host four 250-bed FEMA field hospitals, which do come with medical staff and equipment. Designed by architect James Ingo Freed of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, the 1.6 million-square-foot, glazed, space-framed structure was completed in 1986, and in 2017, a 1.2 million-square-foot expansion project broke ground.

The four new temporary medical facilities will provide "regional coverage in downstate New York," said Cuomo, "which is our most heavily impacted area." As of Monday morning, March 23, there were 20,875 confirmed cases in the state; more than 12,000 of those cases are in New York City.

Sitz

Miriam Sitz is the Senior News & Web editor for Architectural Record and has been with the magazine since 2015. She leads the news section in print and online, writes features, creates multimedia content, and oversees RECORD's digital presence. Follow on Twitter and Instagram.

