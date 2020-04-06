Take a Virtual Tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House

If you’ve been meaning to visit Frank Lloyd Wright’s recently restored Hollyhock House in Los Angeles, now’s your chance—for a virtual tour, that is. The architect’s first L.A. project, located in Barnsdall Park in the East Hollywood neighborhood, became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2019 (along with seven other Wright-designed sites). Since then, the landmark has launched a “Virtual Accessibility Experience," joining the growing roster of the many cultural institutions now offering online tours and programming as the coronavirus pandemic has many people taking refuge at home.

The web tour provides virtual guests with 360-degree views of the facade, interiors, and even the roof terraces, offering interesting tidbits about the house’s history and design along the way. The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) collaborated with the Department on Disability and the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation last fall to create inclusive experiences for visitors with physical limitations and those anywhere in the world. DCA also established the digital Hollyhock House Archive, which contains original drawings and blueprints by the architect, accessible for free online.