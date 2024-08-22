Ananda by PPAA

✕

Location: Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico, Mexico

Project size: 7,640 square feet

Program: Located in the wooded landscape of Valle de Bravo, Mexico, Ananda is a family vacation home that blurs the boundaries between public and private areas. The terrace, which is the central axis of house, acts as an architectural element that both divides and connects the different spaces.

Design Solution: Ananda's design consists of two interconnected volumes that explore the duality and flexibility of spaces. The terrace functions as a transition point between the interior and exterior, allowing the house to unfold around this space and promoting constant interaction between both environments. The terrace can serve as a private area for reflection and contemplation or transform into an open space that integrates with the natural surroundings.

The distinctive gabled roof complements the architectural design and also adapts to the local climate and landscape. An existing tree on the property was carefully integrated into the house, establishing a dialogue with the context and reflecting a deep respect for nature. All the rooms in the house feature large windows that allow natural light to enter and offer beautiful views of the garden. Ananda is a testament to how architecture can challenge conventions and create a space that constantly evolves, and where the boundaries between public and private fade.

Structure and Materials: For this project, block and concrete were used as the main structural elements, ensuring strength and durability. The roof is supported by a pine wood structure, adding warmth and a natural element to the design. For the finishes, the exterior walls were coated with textured plaster, providing a rustic appearance that highlights the building's volume and gives it a distinctive character.

Additional Information

Completion date: December 2023

Site size: 0.65 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Withheld



