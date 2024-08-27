Image in modal.

Location: New Jersey
Project size: 1,800 square feet (with addition)

Program: Located in an area of Northern New Jersey that over the last century has evolved from rural farmland to a suburban neighborhood, a two-bedroom farmhouse from 1926 required a significant renovation to become a family’s primary residence. Key elements of the old structure were preserved and expanded with an addition that creates an energy-efficient three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with new office and playroom spaces.

Design Solution: The goal was to retain the pure square gabled form of the existing house, which has the proportions of a traditional corn crib barn, while expanding the space with a new sculptural addition. As part of a plan to contrast old with new, the Dutch Colonial-style trim and false eaves were stripped away from the old structure, and it was clad in reclaimed barnwood siding. An extended south wall adds approximately 300 square feet and makes up for square footage lost in creating a new hallway to the addition, where the plan was determined by a desire to preserve large pine trees on the property. Crossing a glass floor with a skylight above, one steps out of the “old house” into the “new house,” defined by daylight and treetop views.

New Old House by Julian King Architect

Photo © Julian King Architect

Structure and Materials: The renovated and expanded structure is supported by steel columns, engineered wood beams (with flitch plates) and posts (LVL, LSLs), as well as steel and wood framing. Exterior materials include white limestone stucco, Brazilian ash decking, concrete, reclaimed barnwood siding, asphalt shingles, and lead coated copper sheeting. The interior is defined by a variety of wood finishes including pine flooring, reclaimed barnwood siding, reclaimed oak and poplar, as well as walnut. Concrete, waterproof plaster, Corian, and cement microtopping are used in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Additional Information
Completion date: 2024
Site size: 0.17 acres
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/Owner: Julian King

New Old House by Julian King Architect
New Old House by Julian King Architect
New Old House by Julian King Architect
New Old House by Julian King Architect
New Old House by Julian King Architect
New Old House by Julian King Architect
New Old House by Julian King Architect
New Old House by Julian King Architect

Photos © Julian King Architect

New Old House by Julian King Architect
New Old House by Julian King Architect
New Old House by Julian King Architect
New Old House by Julian King Architect

Images courtesy Julian King Architect; click to enlarge

Credits

Architect
Julian King Architect
309 Starr St
Brooklyn, New York 11237
917-288-9849
www.juliankingarchitect.com

Project Team
Julian King, principal

Architect of Record
Julian King Architect

Interior Designer
Julian King Architect

Engineers
Alnour Consulting Engineering PC

General Contractor
Julian King Architect

Photographer
Julian King Architect

Specifications

Exterior Cladding:
Rainscreen: Reclaimed barnwood siding

Roofing:
Addition/flat roof: IB roof systems (PVC roofing)

Windows:
Wood frame: Marvin Windows and Andersen Windows (composite-wood with exterior PVC trim)

Glazing:
Skylights: Solar Innovations

Doors:
Exterior glass and wood frame sliding barn door: Siena Woodworks
Interior door frames: Studco

Hardware:
Exterior front door hardware: ABH (pivot), RBA (door stop)
Interior doorknobs: Rejuvenation

Interior Finishes:
Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Julian King Architect
Paints and stains: Benjamin Moore
Wall coverings: Reclaimed barnwood siding and gypsum (skim coat by Julian King Architect)
Solid surfacing: Corian
Special surfacing: Tadelakt (waterproof plaster)
Wood floors: Vermont Plank Flooring

Furnishings:
Fixed seating: Custom by Julian King Architect
Tables: Custom by Julian King Architect

Lighting:
Downlights: USAI lighting
Exterior: WAC
Dimming system or other lighting controls: Lutron

Plumbing:
Faucets: Fantini
Showerheads: Jaclo
Basins: Corian integral with custom counter
Tubs: Malia
Toilets: Caroma wall hung