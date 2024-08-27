✕

Location: New Jersey

Project size: 1,800 square feet (with addition)

Program: Located in an area of Northern New Jersey that over the last century has evolved from rural farmland to a suburban neighborhood, a two-bedroom farmhouse from 1926 required a significant renovation to become a family’s primary residence. Key elements of the old structure were preserved and expanded with an addition that creates an energy-efficient three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with new office and playroom spaces.

Design Solution: The goal was to retain the pure square gabled form of the existing house, which has the proportions of a traditional corn crib barn, while expanding the space with a new sculptural addition. As part of a plan to contrast old with new, the Dutch Colonial-style trim and false eaves were stripped away from the old structure, and it was clad in reclaimed barnwood siding. An extended south wall adds approximately 300 square feet and makes up for square footage lost in creating a new hallway to the addition, where the plan was determined by a desire to preserve large pine trees on the property. Crossing a glass floor with a skylight above, one steps out of the “old house” into the “new house,” defined by daylight and treetop views.

Photo © Julian King Architect

Structure and Materials: The renovated and expanded structure is supported by steel columns, engineered wood beams (with flitch plates) and posts (LVL, LSLs), as well as steel and wood framing. Exterior materials include white limestone stucco, Brazilian ash decking, concrete, reclaimed barnwood siding, asphalt shingles, and lead coated copper sheeting. The interior is defined by a variety of wood finishes including pine flooring, reclaimed barnwood siding, reclaimed oak and poplar, as well as walnut. Concrete, waterproof plaster, Corian, and cement microtopping are used in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Completion date: 2024

Site size: 0.17 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Julian King



Photos © Julian King Architect

Images courtesy Julian King Architect; click to enlarge