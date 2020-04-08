Architecture NewsCoronavirus Coverage

Foster + Partners Asks Staff to Take Pay Cut

Norman Foster at Architectural Record's 2019 Innovation Conference.

April 8, 2020
Responding to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, Foster + Partners has announced that the firm’s world wide staff of 1,400 people would take a 20 percent pay cut for three months. In addition, some employees have been furloughed “who are unable to carry out their work at home,” according to a statement from Managing Partner Matthew Streets. (Employers in the U.K. may apply for grants to pay 80 percent of the wages of temporarily furloughed workers.) “At this time we believe that these measures are the best way to help protect the practice,” said the statement. During the 2008-2009 recession, Foster + Partners laid off hundreds of employees. 

 

 

 

