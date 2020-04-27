See Finalist Concepts From 'LACMA Not LackMA' Ideas Competition

After a month-long "protest competition," the Citizens' Brigade to Save LACMA has released six finalist designs for alternatives to Swiss architect Peter Zumthor's contentious scheme for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

United around their opposition to the museum's planned structure, which has long been the focus of inflamed public controversy, the group invited concepts that "correct major shortcomings" of Zumthor's design. “Our call for ideas was to open and make public what has been a closed process, and to present alternatives that inspire and show a way forward for a LACMA that is improved, fresh, and practical, not reduced and compromised,” said says architecture critic (and frequent contributor to RECORD) Joseph Giovannini, co-chair of the Brigade.

“This collection of six designs represents the ideas the jury found most compelling,” added writer and curator Greg Goldin, another co-chair of Brigade. “We are not proposing any one of them be built as-is, but that the public, the museum board, and the County Board of Supervisors view them as inspirations to consider alternatives that truly capture people’s eyes, hearts, and minds, and showcase the collections in a practical and architecturally stimulating environment that embodies—rather than usurps—LACMA’s purpose and spirit.” The finalist firms will each receive $1,500.

Members of the public can review the designs and cast their vote for two "people's choice" winners, which will take home an additional $500 prize, at www.saveLACMA.org.

Scroll through the slideshow above to see all the designs, and read more about the competition and opposition to Zumthor's design.