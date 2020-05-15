Architects' Movie Night: ADFF Online Runs Through May 20

The second edition of ADFF:Online runs from May 17–20, 2020, streaming a series of four films about Eileen Gray, Jørn Utzon, Bruce Goff, and Ant Farm. Each screening will begin at 8pm EST (then repeat at 8pm PST) and will include a live introduction by special guests. After each film concludes, there will be a Q&A with the director. Stream each film for $1.99.

Schedule:

May 17 – Gray Matters + Q&A with director Marco Orsini

May 18 – The Man & The Architect - Jørn Utzon + Q&A with director Lene Borch Hansen

May 19 – Space Land Time: Underground Adventures with Ant Farm + Q&A with Ant Farm co-founder Chip Lord & directors Elizabeth Federici, Laura Harrison

May 20 – GOFF + Q&A with director Britni Harris