Architects' Movie Night: 'Beatrix Farrand's American Landscapes'

Landscape architect Beatrix Farrand designed some of the nation's most celebrated gardens. Born in 1872 to a prominent family during New York City's Gilded Age, she studied garden design under Charles Sprague Sargent, director of the Arnold Arboretum. In 1899, she was one of the 11 founding members of the American Society of Landscape Architects—and the only woman. Farrand spent 26 years working with Mildred and Robert Woods Bliss on their Washington D.C.–property called Dumbarton Oaks—the finest surviving example of her work.

A new documentary written and directed by Stephen Ives and produced by Insignia Films follows public garden designer Lynden B. Miller as she explores the life and career of America's first female landscape architect.

Watch the trailer below, and stream the full-length film on PBS through July 15, 2020.