Architects' Movie Night: 'Workplace' by Gary Hustwit

Working from home during the COVID-19 crisis is making many of us re-think how we’ll do our jobs post-pandemic. Some key issues are raised in Gary Hustwit’s 2016 film about innovative office design. The documentary follows Foster + Partners’ gut renovation of the New York creative agency R/GA, which sought to resolve how physical and digital space could better interact. Stream this film for free until April 21, 2020.

Three other features are available to watch online this weekend from the Architecture and Design Film Festival: Glenn Murcutt: Spirit of Place on Friday, April 17; James Hubbell: Between Heaven and Earth on Saturday, April 18; and City Dreamers on Sunday, April 19. Each film will screen at 8 pm EST (5 pm PST) and again at 11 pm EST.