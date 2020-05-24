Whidbey Island Retreat by Miller Hull Partnership

Location: Whidbey Island, Washington

Project size: Main house, 2,300 square feet; guest house, 560 square feet

Program: A secluded home and guest house, set on a bluff in Washington state, serve as a retreat for a wildlife photographer and a blacksmith to live and work.

Solution: Three covered porches extend from the south, east, and west sides of the main house, which has two bedrooms, an office, a media room, and a mudroom off of a central kitchen, living, and dining room with high ceilings and a wall of windows. Meanwhile, the guest house is settled deep into the trees of the site. Making the most of the landscape, the simple, concrete structure is partially submerged into the ground, virtually unseen from passersby on the road. The green roof and berm are covered with native grasses and ferns. A calm wood interior creates a feeling of spaciousness, despite the small footprint.

Construction and materials: While the guest house exemplifies passive strategies with thick concrete walls sunken into the earth, the main house consists of large windows and skylights to provide balanced daylight with hydronic radiant floors. A 9.02 kW ground-mounted photovoltaic array sits in the nearby meadow, while rainwater is harvested from the pavilion roof and rain garden and stored in 8,000-gallon cisterns before being pumped into a filtration system in the garage. Both structures on the retreat utilize materials that are not on the Red List (free of harmful chemicals) and low in heavy metals. Materials including wood and concrete were chosen for their longevity and low maintenance, in addition to being reclaimed or sustainably harvested.

Additional Information

Gross square footage: 2900 square feet

Total project cost: withheld

Owner: anonymous

Aerial view of main house and guest house. Photo © Kevin Scott, click to enlarge. Main house. Photo © Kevin Scott Guest house. Photo © Kevin Scott Guest house. Photo © Kevin Scott Guest house. Photo © Kevin Scott Guest house. Photo © Kevin Scott

Click plans and sections to enlarge Main house plan. Guest house plan. Guest House Section Main house section