School of Architecture at Taliesin Announces Plan to Relocate

After months of uncertainty, the educational institution founded in 1932 by Frank Lloyd Wright has announced its separation from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, as well as its plan to move to two facilities in Arizona. The sites, Cosanti and Acrosanti, belong to the Cosanti Foundation, which late theoretical architect and Wright apprentice Paolo Soleri established in 1965 with his wife Colly.

The school also named six new board members who will serve alongside dean and interim president Chris Lasch, a partner at design firm Aranda/Lasch, who stepped in after former president Aaron Betsky. Betsky took a post as director of the School of Architecture + Design at Virginia Tech University in May.

Through this new collaboration with the Cosanti Foundation, Lasch said in a statement, “We will continue to provide an exceptional educational experience that lives up to Frank Lloyd Wright's revolutionary vision, and also draws inspiration from the innovative urban planning theories of his one-time apprentice, Paolo Soleri. Together, we will honor our shared past and continue to leave an important mark on the architecture world."