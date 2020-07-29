Cooper Union's Saturday Program Offers Free Architecture Education to Public School Students

Architecture News

SatPro participants gather in the third-floor lobby of the Foundation Building, home to the Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture. Cooper Union architecture students Taesha Auoroa (standing, at left) and Brandy Vazquez (standing, at right)—an alum of the program—lead the class. Photo by Alfred Cervantes, courtesy of The Cooper Union

Miriam Sitz
KEYWORDS architecture education / diversity in architecture / New York City
In New York, Cooper Union’s Saturday Program (SatPro) has been a bastion of public arts education in the city for more than 50 years, providing some 15,000 high school students with instruction in eight different artistic disciplines. From October to April, more than 200 young people—80 percent of whom come from low-income neighborhoods—spend their Saturdays at the institution’s Manhattan campus, taking courses taught by Cooper Union students in architecture, painting, graphic design, sculpture, and more. No portfolio is required to apply, making the program accessible to those with limited resources.

SatPro students, photo by Marina Gutierrez, courtesy of The Cooper Union

Professor Elizabeth O’Donnell, who served as associate dean for Cooper Union’s school of architecture, notes that in addition to learning concrete skills, participants gain familiarity with the higher-education environment. “They’re getting to see what being an architecture student in college looks like,” she explains. “Exposure to that world is incredibly important to helping a young student overcome barriers to getting there.”

Each year, O’Donnell says, two or three of Cooper Union’s architecture school’s new enrollees are SatPro alumni. And, sometimes, those same individuals return to the program as instructors—a fact that underscores the program’s nature of mutual exchange. “Every- body comes into the room as a teacher, and everybody comes in as a student,” she says. “Everybody has something of value that informs the process.” The fall 2020 program will take place online.

A SatPro architecture student explores axonometric drawing and model building. Photo courtesy of The Cooper Union

Miriam Sitz is the Senior News & Web editor for Architectural Record and has been with the magazine since 2015. She leads the news section in print and online, writes features, creates multimedia content, and oversees RECORD's digital presence. Follow on Twitter and Instagram.

