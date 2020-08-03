✕

These durable materials and furnishings fit into varied environments, public and private. Read about new products from Tuuci, Nemo Lighting, Loll Designs, Novabell, Landscape Forms, Trex, Maglin, Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchens, Flos, and Unilock.

Equinox Cabana

Tuuci’s Equinox pergolas come in three square and three rectangular formats and a choice of 11 finishes, four of which are teak-clad aluminum. A spate of other customizable options include marine-grade downlights, benching, privacy curtains, and alternatives to the standard slatted roof such as a water-resistant hard top or solar shade, and a new model with an automated-louver roof.

tuuci.com

Borne Béton Grande

A physical manifestation of Le Corbusier’s love of concrete, this outdoor floor lamp from Nemo is a Corbu design for India’s Bhakra Dam in 1952, balancing the rigid Brutalist aesthetic with a smooth sculptural body that holds an LED board. Each piece measures 19¾" wide by 29¾" high.

nemolighting.com

Hennepin

Resembling an Adirondack chair, Hennepin is composed of 100% recycled and recyclable plastic, making it easy to maintain as well as movable and ecofriendly. The collection comprises single-, double-, and triple-seaters, and coordinating tables in nine colors. Loll Designs created this collection exclusively for Design Within Reach.

dwr.com

Artwood

As faux-wood porcelain-tile patterns get more realistic year after year, architects have increased opportunities to install convincing replicas in wet areas such as baths and poolside. Novabell’s Artwood is one example that was developed for outdoor use. It mimics the appearance and texture of timber down to grain patterns and knots and is UV-resistant. It comes in three sizes, up to 24" by 71".

novabell.it

Link

This modular benching system offers numerous design options: wood slats in in-line or piano-key styles, mitered ends (in-line only), or with inward- or outward-facing curves (piano-key models only). Mounting styles range from wall-mount brackets and metal legs to concrete blocks, and each section can be customized further with backs, arms, and powder-coat colors (on metal supports).

landscapeforms.com

Trex Outdoor Fire & Water Spillways

In addition to decking, fire tables, and other outdoor elements, Trex offers five spillway designs—Smooth Flow, Radius (shown), U-Shape, Wall-Mounted Bowl, and Cannon—that enhance water features and add to their tranquility. Composed of premium-grade copper, the spillways will develop a patina over time that’s unique to the installation’s immediate environment.

trexoutdoorfireandwater.com

Flexx

Not your ordinary partitions, Maglin’s Flexx screens boast eye-catching laser-cut patterns in saturated or subdued colors, which define outdoor spaces, provide privacy, or highlight a focal point. The panels are made of 11-gauge steel, are supported by steel poles, and come in five patterns that offer different levels of transparency. Three panel sizes are offered: 4' square, 4' wide by 6' high, and 6' wide by 4' high.

maglin.com

Elements by Tecno

Frequent collaborator for Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchens, architect Daniel Germani created this model to afford more customization for nearly every outdoor footprint. The system achieves this by introducing freestanding stainless-steel modules in several standard dimensions to accommodate everything from refrigeration to grilling.

brownjordanoutdoorkitchens.com

Camouflage

As the name hints, this Piero Lissoni–designed outdoor sconce blends into its surroundings during the day. Its round diffuser is surface-mounted and clad with a material to mimic wall finishes, such as concrete, aluminum, and stone. Available in 5½" or 9½"-diameter formats, it comes in a choice of three white color temperatures and with or without dimming capability.

flos.com

Arcana

Unilock’s new product blends fine granite, marble, and quartz particles, resulting in a sophisticated stone slab that is at once silky, matte, and speckled. Well suited to outdoor amenity spaces such as rooftop decks or plazas, it features a nonslip surface and comes in three gray tones in a 24"-square unit or a special-order beige in 18" x 24" or 12" x 24" slabs.

commercial.unilock.com