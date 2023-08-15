✕

These basic furnishings and systems are designed to enliven open-air environments.

Garden Planter Collection

The Highland and Mainland garden planters by Tuuci double as architectural screens for environments in need of privacy or partitioning. Both come in single- and double-height versions (18" and 36", respectively), with widths ranging up to 36" for Mainland and 72" for Highland. Available with optional integrated or freestanding trellises, the metal planters come in eight neutral powder-coat colors; Highland is also offered in six wood-simulating finishes.

tuuci.com

D-Wave

This flexible linear system from Linea Light Group can illuminate long spans in straight or sinuous runs on driveways, paths, et cetera. It comprises a 6½'-long recyclable composite raceway and concealed components, including joints and quick-release brackets. The raceways have a full-length integrated pocket for housing drivers and cables, ensuring a clean, minimal result.

linealight.com

Enhanced Grain Slim Board

A new decking option from Millboard, this slim plank measures just under 5" wide and is composed of a proprietary polymer mix that is said to help prevent decay, warping, algae growth, and insect damage. To guarantee the look and feel of real wood, each board is hand-molded using pieces of oak. Millboard is exclusively available in the U.S. through Outlive.

outlive.info

Theory

Landscape Forms launched this line with transit stops in mind, but the site furniture would work for just about any public zone. The collection includes a sleek, scalable transit shelter with integrated lighting and seating, in two distinct styles: a slim bench and a chunky beam-like system more akin to a sculptural installation (shown).

landscapeforms.com

Tellus

Swedish designer Emma Olbers created this slender bench for urban-furniture manufacturer Vestre—and there’s more than meets the eye: it’s produced, according to the company, with fossil-fuel-free steel. Vestre is attempting to convert all its steel furnishings to this sustainable option, with the goal of potentially reducing the company’s carbon footprint by 60%.

vestre.com