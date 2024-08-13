✕

These practical and weather-resistant products don't sacrifice good design.

Cityscape

One of two new lines of clay pavers recently introduced by Glen-Gery, the Cityscape Series (right and above) is offered in colors that include Liberty Copper, Plum Plaza, and Empire Blue. Also just released is the Urbanscape Series, available in more neutral hues.

glengery.com

Tradition

Danish brand Fritz Hansen has recently launched the outdoor furniture collection Tradition. Comprising a lounge chair, two tables, a pouf, as well as corner, end, and spacer modules, the FSC-certified teak-framed components can be arranged in a variety of configurations

fritzhansen.com

S-LIDE

Azenco Outdoor’s S-LIDE, distributed in the U.S. by Cover Dream, functions as both a pool cover and patio. The motorized aluminum frame, with connectors of stainless steel, allows for the installation of a variety of decking materials, including composites and wood. It supports up to 40 pounds per square foot.

azenco-outdoor.com

Northport

Designed with Robert A.M. Stern Architects, the Northport collection by Landscape Forms encompasses street furniture and pathway lighting. The collection’s gently curving and tapering bike rack is made of cast aluminum with a polyester powder-coat finish available in a range of standard and custom color options. Each rack has the capacity for two bikes.

landscapeforms.com

Rampart Outdoor

This rectilinear fixture, which shines light both upward and downward, is suitable for either indoor or outdoor use. Featuring an aluminum housing and an integrated LED lamp, Rampart Outdoor is available in a variety of sconce sizes as well as post-mount and pendant versions.

maximlighting.com

Pergola Stretch

Earlier this year, Pergola Stretch, a German-manufactured shading structure, became available in the U.S. The retractable awning’s PVC-coated fabric is UV- and water-resistant and flame-retardant. The system can be specified in up to 22' × 22' sections and, by coupling units, can span up to 82'. Additions such as LED lighting, gutters, and infrared heaters can be specified.

markilux.com

Fire Magic EL500

Designed for outdoor kitchens where an alternative to gas-fired cooking is preferred or is required due to regulation, the Fire Magic EL500 Electric Grill offers stainless-steel construction, a 30" × 16" cooking surface, and a 15-minute preheat time. The grill, which runs on 240-volt AC power, can be controlled via its black-glass touchscreen panel or from a smartphone.

rhpeterson.com

Woody

Josep Lluscà has expanded the Woody line designed for Resol with a lounge armchair. The stackable chair, made of fiberglass-reinforced polypropylene, is available in eight colors. The seat and back cushions, with four color options, are upholstered in weather-resistant fabric.

resol.es