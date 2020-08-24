Image in modal.

Location: Upper West Side, Manhattan, New York City

Project size: 6,196 square feet

Program: A narrow, six-story single family residence on New York’s Upper West Side neighborhood includes ample space for living and entertaining. In the basement, there is an indoor pool, sauna, wine cellar, and employee sleeping quarters. The ground floor features an office, kitchen, family room, and an outdoor garden. A dining room, bar, and living room are on the second floor, while the third floor features two children’s bedrooms and a playroom/study area. The master suite, along with a gym, is on the fourth floor, while a cinema room and outdoor fireplace area are located the top level.

Solution: City landmark laws required the historic exterior of the building be preserved. The architects transformed the home’s layout and interiors by opening up the floorplan and adding an elevator for circulation across the six levels.

Construction and materials: The brownstone exterior and steel frame were preserved. Limestone flooring is used throughout the main and lower levels, while upper floors have light oak floors.

Brownstone House.

Photo © Filippo Bamberghi, click to enlarge.

Brownstone House.

Photo © Filippo Bamberghi

Brownstone House.

Photo © Filippo Bamberghi

Brownstone House.

Photo © Filippo Bamberghi

Brownstone House.

Photo © Filippo Bamberghi

Click each plan to enlarge. Drawings courtesy Studio Arthur Casas

Brownstone House plans.
Brownstone House plans.
Brownstone House plans.
Brownstone House plans.
Brownstone House plans.
Brownstone House plans.

Credits

Architect:
Arthur Casas

Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:
Team: Tamy Tutihashi (international projects manager), Natalia Valente ((international projects architect), Raissa Furlan (Interiors architect), Victoria Chaves (Decor Architect), Paulina Tabet (Decor Architect), André Honda (3D architect)

Interior designer:
Studio Arthur Casas

Consultants:
Illumination Strategic Design (lighting)

General contractor:
Client’s Contractor

 

Specifications

Stone:
Stone Source

Framing:
Vitrocsa

Automation:
Lutron

Wood Flooring:
Walking on Wood

Metals and Ceramics:
Fantini Rubinetti, CEA and Agape

Ceramic Coatings:
Florim

 