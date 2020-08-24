✕

Location: Upper West Side, Manhattan, New York City

Project size: 6,196 square feet

Program: A narrow, six-story single family residence on New York’s Upper West Side neighborhood includes ample space for living and entertaining. In the basement, there is an indoor pool, sauna, wine cellar, and employee sleeping quarters. The ground floor features an office, kitchen, family room, and an outdoor garden. A dining room, bar, and living room are on the second floor, while the third floor features two children’s bedrooms and a playroom/study area. The master suite, along with a gym, is on the fourth floor, while a cinema room and outdoor fireplace area are located the top level.

Solution: City landmark laws required the historic exterior of the building be preserved. The architects transformed the home’s layout and interiors by opening up the floorplan and adding an elevator for circulation across the six levels.

Construction and materials: The brownstone exterior and steel frame were preserved. Limestone flooring is used throughout the main and lower levels, while upper floors have light oak floors.

Photo © Filippo Bamberghi, click to enlarge. Photo © Filippo Bamberghi Photo © Filippo Bamberghi Photo © Filippo Bamberghi Photo © Filippo Bamberghi

Click each plan to enlarge. Drawings courtesy Studio Arthur Casas